Kanye West Deletes His Twitter and Instagram

Looks like Yeezy is back off on a social media sabbatical.

We’ve been down this road before. Kanye West seems to have once again deleted (probably more like deactivated) his Twitter and Instagram. 

Both of West’s accounts went poof on Saturday (Oct. 6).

This comes after a period of intense use where besides offering inspirational messages and his latest Yeezy designs, West also tripled down on his support of Donald Trump and dropped a haphazard, misinformed call for the abolishment of the 13th Amendment.

Maybe all the criticism got to Yeezy, or he could just be focusing on finishing his new Yandhi album.

West should use the free time he may find himself with to…read. You don’t have to issue retractions or clarifications when you’re fully informed on a topic before you drop an opinion that sounds more like speculation and conspiracy.

Just saying.

