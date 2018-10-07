CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Katt Williams Arrested For 2-Piecing Driver

Hey, at least it wasn't a felony?

40 reads
Leave a comment
Katt Williams mugshot

Source: Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office / (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

Katt Williams has never met a law he couldn’t fracture. The Emmy Award-winning comedian was arrested for putting hands on a driver in Portland. 

Reports TMZ:

 Katt allegedly attacked the driver of a town car that was supposed to take him to the Moda Center Friday night after an argument about transporting his dog … according to the police report.

Cops say the driver sustained minor injuries to the face — including swelling and cuts — and was treated at a local hospital. Katt left the scene of the alleged assault in another vehicle.

According to the report … cops located Katt Saturday morning to investigate the incident and arrested him. They also discovered he had an out-of-state warrant.

Katt’s bail was reportedly set at $2,500 after he got charged with misdemeanor assault. He was scheduled to perform at a ‘Wild ‘N Out Live’ concert on Friday night, but he never showed.

The struggle continues.

Photo: Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

Katt Williams Arrested For 2-Piecing Driver was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close