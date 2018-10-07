CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Pete Davidson To Kanye West: “Being Mentally Ill Is Not An excuse To Be a Jackass”

Make Kanye West 2006 Again.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Adam Driver with musical guest Kayne West hosts the 44th season episode 1 NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Pete Davidson has had enough. The Saturday Night Live comedian read Kanye West the riot act about last week’s off the cuff, ill-informed post-show pro-Trump speech by the rapper. 

In a serious but acerbically comical tone, Ariana Grande’s boyfriend tore Yeezy a new one while on the “Weekend Update” segment of Saturday’s (Oct. 6) episode.

Davidson refuted Yeezy’s claim that he was bullied about wearing the MAGA hat, explained why he shouldn’t wear the hat, detailed why he shouldn’t speak about politics, urged him to actually take his medication and more.

But perhaps the most poignant comment was when Davidson said, “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass, okay?”

Where is the lie?

Watch the segment below. Hopefully, someone passes the message on to Kanye West since he is now off social media, again.

Pete Davidson To Kanye West: “Being Mentally Ill Is Not An excuse To Be a Jackass” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close