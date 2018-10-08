Bullying Is Not Hot Hits Metro Atlanta in a Major Way!

Hot 107.9 is showing up at schools throughout metro Atlanta to spread the news that Bullying is Not Hot. The events are Hosted by Reec with DJ Jay T providing the musical background. Motivational speakers that connect to the youth have included best selling author and reformed ex con Kenyatta Martin, the come back kid Daquarius “Q” Greene, Tabius Tate of LAHHATL. Artist also come along to heighten the excitement; Mykko Montana, Lil’ Donald, Freco, 2 Crucial and others. Gifts are provided by John Foy & Associates and Positive American Youth.

Bullying is not hot at N. Clayton Middle

