CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Versace To Bring Back Notorious B.I.G.’s Favorite Medusa Sunglasses [Photos]

Versace shades watching 'ya.

4 reads
Leave a comment
VERSACE BIGGIE SUNGLASSES

Source: VERSACE / VERSACE

21 years after his death The Notorious B.I.G.’s influence continues to touch popular culture of today. Versace is bringing back the sunglasses he made famous.

As Hype Beast reports the Italian luxury designer is rereleasing the iconic 424 model which the Brooklyn rapper popularized. While the shades bare a strong resemblance to the silhouette from the 90’s, the 2018 version has some noticeable differences.

VERSACE BIGGIE SUNGLASSES

Source: VERSACE / VERSACE

The frames now floss a hexagonal shape compared to the original’s oval set. This retro will be available in two versions; one in black and one in a brown tortoiseshell. Additionally the gold Medusa medallions still live on the temples. These frames will be sold exclusively at Barneys, at their stores and online, throughout the month of October. The VE4361’s retail for $295.

VERSACE BIGGIE SUNGLASSES

Source: VERSACE / VERSACE

Along with Coogi and other luxury brands, Biggie Smalls made the Medusa frames famous. He can be spotted wearing them during many of his high profile moments including the videos for “One More Chance”, “Hypnotize” and when he accepted his award for “Best New Artist” at the 1993 Source Awards.

You can purchase the shades here.

Photos: Versace

Versace To Bring Back Notorious B.I.G.’s Favorite Medusa Sunglasses [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close