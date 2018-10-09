Kevin Hart Says He Saw 2 Women ‘Go Number 2’ On Themselves During Chicago Marathon

I could understand one.
Well, I mean I guess I could understand one. . . but two? At the same damn time?? How?!?
Watch Kevin Hart talk about his experience at the Chicago Marathon, which included seeing 2 ladies shit on themselves.
Kevin Hart decided to participate in this year’s Chicago marathon race that went down this past weekend in the Windy City. Following the race however, the superstar comedian jumped on his IG and talked about the race, admitting that he didn’t get the time he wanted but endured some cramps & a real shit show along the way, quite literally.
Marathon #2 is complete & in the books….I have 4 more to go!!!!! I'm about to send some more kids to college damn it….put a purpose behind your RUN….My purpose is to inspire & motivate our youth to realize that they are their own competition….Nobody can stop you but you. BE GREAT….Its that simple….Keep pushing until you can't push anymore….Hard work pays off and it's that simple….Work hard so you can play harder….at the end of the day "Just Do It" #HustleHart
Kev was explaining how the crappy weather & cramps he got played a part in his so-called missed time, when he nonchalantly mentioned that he saw two ladies shit on themselves during the race as well.
