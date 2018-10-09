Kevin Hart Says He Saw 2 Women ‘Go Number 2’ On Themselves During Chicago Marathon

I could understand one.

Well, I mean I guess I could understand one. . . but two? At the same damn time?? How?!?

Via | HotNewHipHop

Kevin Hart decided to participate in this year’s Chicago marathon race that went down this past weekend in the Windy City. Following the race however, the superstar comedian jumped on his IG and talked about the race, admitting that he didn’t get the time he wanted but endured some cramps & a real shit show along the way, quite literally.

Kev was explaining how the crappy weather & cramps he got played a part in his so-called missed time, when he nonchalantly mentioned that he saw two ladies shit on themselves during the race as well.

