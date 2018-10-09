The Diplomats Announce Reunion Album Title & Release Date

If you miss the glory days of hip hop (depending on who you ask, lol) then you may be happy to know that Dipset is out here with a brand new album on the way! Check out these details!

ATLANTA, GA – The Diplomats shared the title for their upcoming reunion album during the A3C Festival in Atlanta over the weekend. In an Instagram clip, Jim Jones revealed the title of the project is Diplomatic Ties and announced a release date of November 22.

“Before we go, we wanna say something,” Jones said to the crowd. “On Thanksgiving, there will be a Diplomats album dropping. It’s called Diplomatic Ties.”

