Kanye West To Meet With Donald Trump & Jared Kushner At The White House

Kanye West on Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc

If we know one thing, we know ‘Ye will be ‘Ye. Apparently not only did he wipe the slate on his social media, but he also has another big meeting lined up. Check it out.

Via | HipHopDX

WASHINGTON D.C. – Kanye West is apparently headed to the White House. As reported by theNew York Times, the polarizing MC is expected to meet with Donald Trump and son-in-law/senior adviser Jared Kushner on Thursday (October 11).

A representative for ‘Ye confirmed the meeting to the NYT. The G.O.O.D. Music boss will reportedly first meet with Kushner then have lunch with 45.

According to a source briefed on the appointment, Kanye is meeting with Kushner, who has been attempting to overhaul the criminal justice system, to discuss job opportunities for former convicts.

With Trump, ‘Ye wants to talk about how to increase the number of manufacturing jobs in his hometown of Chicago.

Kanye West To Meet With Donald Trump & Jared Kushner At The White House was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

