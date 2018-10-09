Leah’s Lemonade: Round 2? Cardi and Nicki Might Run Into Each Other At The AMA’s

| 10.09.18
Could it be round two for Nicki Minaj and Cardi B? The rappers might run into each other at the American Music Awards. They had their beef during New York Fashion week and they haven’t seen each other since their altercation. Congrats are in order for living legends Janet Jackson and LL Cool J they’ve been nominated for one of the biggest honors in music. Terrence J and his girlfriend Jasmine Sanders may have found themeselves in a bit of legal trouble. The two were seen last night leaving the scene of a accident that totaled his EXPENSIVE car. And as if we couldn’t get enough of Kanye West…He’s meeting with 45 tomorrow to talk over issues like jobs, gang violence, and prison reform. I’ve got ALL that and more on Leah’s Lemonade. Watch the video above!

