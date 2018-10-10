CLOSE
Post Malone And Ty Dolla $ign Perform “Better Now / Psycho” At 2018 American Music Awards [WATCH]

2018 American Music Awards - Inside

Source: Emma McIntyre/AMA2018 / Getty

If there’s one thing you can’t deny about Post Malone, it is that he has melodies and plenty of hits. The Texas singer (we’ll call him that as opposed to a rapper) was on full display at the 2018 American Music Awards, kicking it with Ty Dolla $ign for a medley performance of both “Better Now” and their hit track, “Psycho.”

Malone already walked away with some hardware at the awards show as he won Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock and then as he took the stage, performed under a giant fan and decided to show the entire audience how dope his suit was on-stage.

Watch a clip of the performance below.

