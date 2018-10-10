CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Terrence J’s $200K McClaren Totaled In Crash, Allegedly Fled The Scene

This is not how you keep your car insurance rates down.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Roc Nation Brunch 2018

Source: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

Terrence J has some questions to answer. The former BET’s 106 & Park host’s $200,000 McClaren was totaled in a crash, and he fled the scene, allegedly. 

According to TMZ, on Tuesday (Oct. 9) around 12:30 am, Terrence J’s black McLaren smashed into a parking meter in Studio City, CA after the driver lost control of the foreign whip. Initially, it was reported that the actor and host’s girlfriend, Jasmine Sanders, was the driver.

However, Sanders’ reps released a statement saying she was not involved in the crash.

The car is registered to Terrence Jenkins aka Terrence J. Leaving the scene of a crash that was caused by a woman driving your car who is not your girlfriend?

Hey, we gotta hear both sides…

Photo: WENN.com

Terrence J’s $200K McClaren Totaled In Crash, Allegedly Fled The Scene was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close