Terrence J has some questions to answer. The former BET’s 106 & Park host’s $200,000 McClaren was totaled in a crash, and he fled the scene, allegedly.

According to TMZ, on Tuesday (Oct. 9) around 12:30 am, Terrence J’s black McLaren smashed into a parking meter in Studio City, CA after the driver lost control of the foreign whip. Initially, it was reported that the actor and host’s girlfriend, Jasmine Sanders, was the driver.

However, Sanders’ reps released a statement saying she was not involved in the crash.

The car is registered to Terrence Jenkins aka Terrence J. Leaving the scene of a crash that was caused by a woman driving your car who is not your girlfriend?

Hey, we gotta hear both sides…

—

Photo: WENN.com

Terrence J’s $200K McClaren Totaled In Crash, Allegedly Fled The Scene was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: