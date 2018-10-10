CLOSE
Katt Williams Free From Oregon Jail, Won’t Be Extradited To Georgia

The comedian missed a court date to attend the Emmys and a search warrant for his arrest was out on him in Georgia.

Katt Williams caught another unlucky break with the law after getting arrested for assaulting a driver in Oregon. Now free, the comedian had an arrest warrant out on him in Georgia but he somehow managed to avoid extradition.

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement in Multnomah County, Oregon tells us Katt was released from jail at around 2 PM PT. He’d been cooling off in a cell since getting arrested Saturday for allegedly assaulting a driver. We’re told he was cut loose after authorities in Hall County, GA declined to extradite the comedian for failing to appear in court last month.

We broke the story … Katt had a felony warrant issued for his arrest after he skipped court to attend the Emmys. Sources close to Katt told us he’s blaming his management for failing to remind him about his date with a judge.

Hopefully, this is the last of it for the year for Katt Williams.

