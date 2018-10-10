CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Amber Rose Let’s Her 5-Year-Old Curse At Home

3 reads
Leave a comment
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Amber Rose has ALWAYS been out spoken and danced to the beat of her own drum. When it comes to parenting she often does her own thing especially when co-parenting with her ex fiancé Wiz Khalifa. They often have a very non traditional approach to raising their 5 year old son Sebastian.

Amber recently shared some of her parenting style and admitted that she allows her son to curse at home.  The model says “I let my son curse in the house because it’s a form of expression. Kids like to curse. I tell him when it’s appropriate and not to say it at school.”

Although that may seem extreme to some people, Amber does have restrictions. Sebastian IS NOT allowed to say or use the N word. Their son picked up the N word from his father Wiz, but Amber tells him to use an alternative swear word. “I tell him, ‘I’d rather you say F***.”

Let’s talk, Would you be okay with your kids cursing?

Amber Rose Let’s Her 5-Year-Old Curse At Home was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close