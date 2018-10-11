CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beyonce & Jay-Z Reportedly “Sever All Ties” With Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

0 reads
Leave a comment

So I guess we all knew this, but now it’s official. I guess my only question is – will Jay-Z now run opposite Kanye for that presidential bid in 2020?

Via | HotNewHipHop

So much for “Watch The Throne 2.”

There was a time when Kanye West and Jay-Z were the best of friends. Ye even looked to Jay as a sort of big brother, rapping about it on Graduation. While we did receive some teases of a forthcoming collaborative album between Yeezy and Hov, Watch The Throne 2 may be suffering a major setback considering Kanye and his wife have reportedly been completely written off by Jay and Beyoncé.

We were all seriously crossing our fingers that the two would link up to fulfill a promise that Ye tweeted out a few weeks ago. It seemed odd for Kanye to be saying that Throne 2 was on the way because we’ve all heard about his rocky friendship with Jigga. We can probably put that on the backburner for now because there are reports saying that Bey and Jay are “severing all ties” with the Keeping Up couple.

READ MORE

 

Beyonce & Jay-Z Reportedly “Sever All Ties” With Kanye West & Kim Kardashian was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close