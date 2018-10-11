Beyonce & Jay-Z Reportedly “Sever All Ties” With Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

So I guess we all knew this, but now it’s official. I guess my only question is – will Jay-Z now run opposite Kanye for that presidential bid in 2020?
Via | HotNewHipHop
So much for “Watch The Throne 2.”
We were all seriously crossing our fingers that the two would link up to fulfill a promise that Ye tweeted out a few weeks ago. It seemed odd for Kanye to be saying that Throne 2 was on the way because we’ve all heard about his rocky friendship with Jigga. We can probably put that on the backburner for now because there are reports saying that Bey and Jay are “severing all ties” with the Keeping Up couple.
