CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Colin Kaepernick, Dave Chappelle To Receive W.E.B. Du Bois Medals At Harvard

The pair is among six others honored by the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University.

1 reads
Leave a comment
2018 US Open - Day 5

Source: Elsa / Getty

Colin Kaepernick and Dave Chappelle will be honored today at Harvard University for their contributions to Black culture. The pair is among six others who will receive the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal from the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at the vaunted institution.

Page Six reports:

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and comedian Dave Chappelle are among eight people being saluted by Harvard University for their contributions to black history and culture.

All eight recipients of the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal will be honored Thursday afternoon by the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard.

Kaepernick, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers, created a firestorm when he began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice.

The sold-out event takes place today (Oct. 11) at 11 AM EST. The full list of the honorees from the Hutchins Center’s website can be viewed below.

Dave Chappelle | Comedian & Actor

Kenneth I. Chenault (JD ’76) | Executive & Philanthropist

Shirley Ann Jackson | President of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Pamela Joyner (MBA ’84) | Art Collector & Philanthropist

Colin Kaepernick | Athlete & Activist

Florence Ladd | Director Emerita of the Bunting Institute & Professor

Bryan Stevenson (JD ’85, MPP ’85, LLD ’15) | Founder / Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative

Kehinde Wiley | Artist

Photo: Getty

Colin Kaepernick, Dave Chappelle To Receive W.E.B. Du Bois Medals At Harvard was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close