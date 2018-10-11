CLOSE
Kamala Harris, Cory Booker Lead Charge To Advance Anti-Lynching Law In Senate

"With this bill, we have a chance to speak the truth about our past make clear that these hateful acts should never happen again," Harris said.

All three of the nation’s Black senators won a victory Thursday in the ongoing battle to criminalize lynching-related offenses for the first time in American history. The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously voted to advance the Justice for Victims Of Lynching Act of 2018, a bipartisan bill introduced by Senators Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Tim Scott.

RELATED: The New Lynching Memorial Remembers Black Women Who Were Also Killed By Lynch Mobs

Harris and Booker, who announced the bill in June, took the opportunity to speak about their mission to stop hateful acts of violence.

“Lynching is a dark and despicable part of our country’s history,” Harris (D-CA) said in a press release from her office. “These were acts of violence, needless and horrendous acts of violence that were motivated by racism. And we must acknowledge that, lest we repeat it. These were crimes that were committed against innocent people. These are crimes that should have been prosecuted. There are victims and their families that should have received justice and did not. With this bill, we have a chance to speak the truth about our past make clear that these hateful acts should never happen again.”

“After more than a hundred years of failed efforts, we are now one step closer to finally making lynching a federal crime and putting an end to a long period of Congressional inaction and indifference,” Booker (D-NJ) said. “This bipartisan legislation is a painful – but necessary – acknowledgement [sic] of our nation’s horrific past, stained with the terror of racialized violence committed with near impunity. It sends a very clear signal that we as a nation will not tolerate bias-motivated violence in any form.”

Scott also offered words about what he feels the bill means for the nation.

“This is an important, long overdue bill that sends a strong message that we will not allow those who spew hate to divide us as a nation,” the Republican senator from South Carolina said.

Before the bill, Congress had failed time and time again to pass anti-lynching legislation. There were 200 failed attempts from 1882 to 1986, according to the release.

Lynching has long been a tool of terror that has targeted African Americans and led to countless deaths fueled by racist hate. In examining the painful history surrounding lynching, Booker, Harris and Scott, along with the NAACP and other civil rights organizations, hope the bill is a knock-out punch against the horrifying act.

Lawyers Amend Civil Suit Against Daniel Holtzclaw As New Victim Emerges

Rapper Fabolous Indicted For Brutally Assaulting The Mother Of His Children

Global Citizen Week: The Spirit Of A Movement

International Day Of The Girl: Young Activists Fighting For A Free World

On Oct. 11 — which marks International Day Of The Girl — the nation is celebrating the lives, talents and achievements of girls and young women across the globe. There are several young, gifted African American girls that have made a lasting impression. RELATED: #BlackGirlMagic: 11-Year-Old Flint Activist Gets Her Own Doll These girls have made it their business to be achievers, activists and agents of social change. They come from many places, are different ages and have had different experiences. However, they are all dedicated to some kind of cause or human rights issue. They are all driven to fight for freedom of some sort. They are all #BlackGirlMagic. One of these girls is Naomi Wadler, an 11-year-old activist who became a strong voice for gun control this year. Her speech at the March For Our Lives in March struck a chord with those affected by gun violence, particularly African Americans who have long dealt with the crisis. “I am here to acknowledge the African American girls whose stories do not make the front pages of every national newspaper, whose stories don’t lead on the evening news,” she said during her memorable speech. Here are a few of the Black girls who are magic and fighting for a free world.  

Kamala Harris, Cory Booker Lead Charge To Advance Anti-Lynching Law In Senate was originally published on newsone.com

