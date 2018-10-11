CLOSE
Test
Alec Baldwin Under Fire For Saying Black People…
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Facing Backlash After Netflix…
Mom Fills Sippy Cup With Alcohol And Tries…
Lauryn Hill’s Cousin Forced To Pay Her Back…
Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Lowkey Plays Her Husband…
Kanye West To Meet With Donald Trump And…
9 items
Toya Wright And Her Beautiful Daughters, Reginae Carter…
Is Toya Wright Getting Married?
Black Tony Wants To Help JahLion Sound Get…
Toni Braxton Believes She Would’ve Been More Successful…
Jermaine Dupri Cancels Several So So Def 25th…
Nicki Minaj Being Sued By Former Stylist For…
‘Laquan McDonald Deserved Protection’: National Black Police Association…
Interactive Map: Which Halloween Candy Is Most Popular…
911 Call Released In Death Of HBCU Student…
Chicago Officer Found Guilty Of Second-Degree Murder In…
Flow & Go: Hear Headkrack & Da Brat’s…
Peep This: T.I. & Tiny Return To Reality…
10 items
Things That Make You Go Aww: Adorable Photos…
This Bubble Wrap iPhone Case Is Genius
How Black Women Can Get Their Finances In…
Dunkin’ Donuts & Harpoon Release Coffee-Flavored Beer
Pooch Hall Arrested For DUI & Letting His…
Here’s A First Look At Cardi B And…
Rickey Smiley: “I’ve Never Felt This Kind Of…
How To Make The Perfect Taco At Home
Make It Yourself: 5 Go-To Vodka Drinks That…
Kelly Rowland To Play Gladys Knight? [EXCLUSIVE]
Child Star Dee From ‘What’s Happening’ Undergoes Emergency…
Toys ‘R’ Us To Make A Comeback?
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Gillum Takes High Road During Hurricane Michael While GOP Throws Low Blows

Florida's GOP party has continued running ads that criticize Gillum for his handling of 2016’s Hurricane Hermine.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Florida’s GOP party will likely have to lick their wounds after Andrew Gillum has begun fighting back against their attack ads. Gillum had reportedly issued a cease-and-desist letter to TV stations to stop airing messages from Rob DeSantis, his Republican opponent for the state’s governor race, after suspending his campaign amid Hurricane Michael.

RELATED: Andrew Gillum Suspending Campaign Activity But For All The Right Reasons

Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, had turned his attention to the tropical storm, which made landfall on Wednesday. However, he found himself on the receiving end of ads that criticized him for his handling of 2016’s Hurricane Hermine, which caused power outages in Tallahassee. The state’s GOP party had begun running the ads as Michael hit the ground, with DeSantis’ campaign being primarily responsible for the ads, Think Progress reported.

It’s unusual for political candidates to continue campaigning during natural disasters, however, it’s not impossible. There have also been ads supporting DeSantis that continued to play on Wednesday, reaching residents within the hurricane’s ground zero.

Gillum has called out the decision to air the ads at such a sensitive time and in the middle of a potentially life-threatening storm.

“We can’t recall a time where candidates for statewide office have not pulled down negative ads during hurricane season,” the gubernatorial candidate said to MSNBC. “You’ve got a whole region of our state, where folks are fleeing for their lives, anticipating what is a life-threatening event impacting this state. I again would encourage my opponent to just subside with the politics.”

Florida’s Republican Party decided to walk back the ads, they said on Wednesday, according to Politico. The decision, however, came after former Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator and Florida Emergency Management Director Craig Fugate asked the state’s candidates to stop running negative ads. Many in the nation have agreed that the focus should be on residents during Hurricane Michael, not on campaign ads.

SEE ALSO:

Lawyers Amend Civil Suit Against Daniel Holtzclaw As New Victim Emerges

Rapper Fabolous Indicted For Brutally Assaulting The Mother Of His Children

Global Citizen Week: The Spirit Of A Movement

International Day Of The Girl: Young Activists Fighting For A Free World

5 photos Launch gallery

International Day Of The Girl: Young Activists Fighting For A Free World

Continue reading International Day Of The Girl: Young Activists Fighting For A Free World

International Day Of The Girl: Young Activists Fighting For A Free World

On Oct. 11 — which marks International Day Of The Girl — the nation is celebrating the lives, talents and achievements of girls and young women across the globe. There are several young, gifted African American girls that have made a lasting impression. RELATED: #BlackGirlMagic: 11-Year-Old Flint Activist Gets Her Own Doll These girls have made it their business to be achievers, activists and agents of social change. They come from many places, are different ages and have had different experiences. However, they are all dedicated to some kind of cause or human rights issue. They are all driven to fight for freedom of some sort. They are all #BlackGirlMagic. One of these girls is Naomi Wadler, an 11-year-old activist who became a strong voice for gun control this year. Her speech at the March For Our Lives in March struck a chord with those affected by gun violence, particularly African Americans who have long dealt with the crisis. “I am here to acknowledge the African American girls whose stories do not make the front pages of every national newspaper, whose stories don’t lead on the evening news,” she said during her memorable speech. Here are a few of the Black girls who are magic and fighting for a free world.  

Gillum Takes High Road During Hurricane Michael While GOP Throws Low Blows was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close