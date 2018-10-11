Leah’s Lemonade: TI Calls Kanye Out “I Refuse To Associate Myself With Something So Vile..”

Today on Leah’s Lemonade….She dished on the mind behind the Fyre Festival, Billy McFarland getting federal prison time. Six years to be exact, as well as a $25 million fine for two counts of wire fraud. There’s also another lawsuit against him and Ja Rule for allegedly tipping off celebrities to not attend the festival. Alexa play “Helpless” by Ashanti.

Harvey Weinstein is probably gotten the best news he’s heard in a while. Some of his charges have been dropped. If you were shocked, a little dirty cop action played a role. The lead detective in his case told a witness to not share the whole story when testifying. It’s really messy but he his has 5 charges pending.

As we all watched Kanye West rant today at the White House, we all (including Trump) left confused. His rants about the 13th Amendment, gang violence, getting tax breaks for his company, left people with distaste. Well the King of the South T.I wasn’t feeling Ye’s rant today at the White House. He posted a long post on his social media telling Ye to GET IT TOGETHER!

