Colin Kaepernick Files Trademark To Copyright His Face & Afro

via TV One:
Colin Kaepernick has filed a trademark that will hopefully prevent people from making money from his image. A black-and-white image of the former San Francisco 49er player face and hair will reportedly be used on “products such as shampoo and jewelry.”
Since taking a knee during the national anthem in 2016 (he’s also not played in the NFL since that time), the 30-year-old has been more visible now than ever, most recently being featured in a Nike ad.
Earlier this year he was presented with Amnesty International’s top honor – the Ambassador of Conscience Award on Saturday, given to him for his inspiring contributions to helping human rights, according to Al Jazeera. “Colin embodies the true spirit of activism,” the organization tweeted.“Thank you, Colin, for refusing to accept racial discrimination and injustice.”
Reports also say the trademarked image could be used in film and television projects, which would make sense since Ava DuVernay‘s comedy series about the embattled NFL player was announced.
