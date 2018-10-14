CLOSE
Kanye West Is Back On Twitter Talking About Mind Control, Can’t Buy His Publishing

Don't tell Yeezy what to do.

US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

That didn’t take long. After a short hiatus, Kanye West is back on Twitter, talking about “mind control.” 

Yeezy has taken his coon tour to Uganda, and yesterday (Oct. 13) he posted while in the African nation.

In the 9-minutes clip West talked about being controlled by social media and the need to get more like. He also said he took an IQ test and that they were MENSA level.

One, we need to see those IQ test results for ourselves, for fact checking purposes of course.

Two, the irony that he’s complaining about social media, on social media.

Three, Ye said he brought a house that he can never finish.

Four, he says he tried to buy his publishing from Sony/ATV, but he couldn’t despite having the money.

Five, someone please breakthrough Mr. West’s stubbornness (about taking his meds, reading, etc.) and tell him to chill, for his own sake.

Also, here’s a choice quote: “I’m not worried about any type of blog or social media, y’all already saw was a lie. Social media told you that Hillary was going to win, but she didn’t win. Social media told you that people didn’t like me, but everybody loves me. Everybody loves Ye!” Umm, who’s going to tell him?

Peep Yeezy’s lengthy diatribe on “unprogramming your minds” and “positive energy” below. More on the flip.

Photo: Getty

Kanye West Is Back On Twitter Talking About Mind Control, Can’t Buy His Publishing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

