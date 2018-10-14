CLOSE
Did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Call Off Their Engagement?

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

Another celeb couple bites the dust, as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson reportedly call it quits.

According to TMZ, Grande and Davidson called off their engagement this weekend, “with both parties acknowledging that it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off.”

However, TMZ’s sources did add that “the two aren’t ruling out the possibility of anything in the future.”

The two only dated a few weeks before announcing their engagement earlier this year in May. Grande has been struggling after the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller due to a suspected drug overdose on September 7th.

Grande and Davidson have yet to conform their split publicly.

