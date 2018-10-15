CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy Shot

2 reads
Leave a comment
Yella Beezy LIVE At #979CarShow (PHOTOS)

Source: @Saybrea / Radio One

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy was shot in a drive-by shooting today in Lewisville, TX multiple times. He’s been reported as being OK. Police have no suspects and are unaware of any motives at this time. Keep Beezy in your prayers DFW.

Check back for updates as this story develops.

It’s very sad that a lot of rappers can’t enjoy their success in their hometowns due to hate and violence…

SEE ALSO: Yella Beezy Lands Rolling Stone, 97.9 The Beat Credited For Helping Break Record

SEE ALSO: Yella Beezy #979CarShow 2018 Interview [EXCLUSIVE]

SEE ALSO: New Music: Yella Beezy “Favors” [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: 97.9 The Beat Magazine: Yella Beezy – May 2018

Source: XXL Magazine

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Yella Beezy LIVE At #979CarShow (PHOTOS)

Yella Beezy LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

10 photos Launch gallery

Yella Beezy LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Yella Beezy LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

Yella Beezy LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy Shot was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close