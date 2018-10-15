CBS reports, the white St. Louis woman who was filmed trying to prevent a black man from entering the luxury apartment building he lives in, has been fired from her job. D’Arreion Toles said he was returning home from work when the unidentified tenant physically blocked him from entering the downtown building.

Toles recorded the incident on his cellphone and posted the video to Facebook. The video has more than 4 million views and has been shared over 113,000 times. The video shows the woman demanding proof that Toles lives in the apartment building. She can be seen standing in front of the entrance, refusing to let him in.

Toles eventually pushes past the woman, who begins to ask who he’s visiting and follows him to his apartment door. When she realized Toles was in fact a resident, she begins to claim that she wants to introduce herself as a neighbor.

Toles said police arrived at his apartment about 30 minutes after he entered his apartment, but they left without giving anyone a citation.

White Woman Blocks Black Man From Entering His Apartment Building [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com