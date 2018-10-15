Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

White Woman Blocks Black Man From Entering His Apartment Building [Video]

0 reads
Leave a comment

CBS reports, the white St. Louis woman who was filmed trying to prevent a black man from entering the luxury apartment building he lives in, has been fired from her job. D’Arreion Toles said he was returning home from work when the unidentified tenant physically blocked him from entering the downtown building.

Toles recorded the incident on his cellphone and posted the video to Facebook. The video has more than 4 million views and has been shared over 113,000 times. The video shows the woman demanding proof that Toles lives in the apartment building. She can be seen standing in front of the entrance, refusing to let him in.

Toles eventually pushes past the woman, who begins to ask who he’s visiting and follows him to his apartment door. When she realized Toles was in fact a resident, she begins to claim that she wants to introduce herself as a neighbor.

Toles said police arrived at his apartment about 30 minutes after he entered his apartment, but they left without giving anyone a citation.

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

6 photos Launch gallery

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Continue reading Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

White Woman Blocks Black Man From Entering His Apartment Building [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close