Kanye West Meets Uganda’s President, Blesses Him With Yeezy Sneakers

Meeting with Yeezy means you get a pair of free kicks.

Kanye West is currently in Uganda, waxing philosophic about mind control and recording new music. So of course, meeting Uganda’s President made it onto his itinerary. 

The Associated Press reports that Yeezy linked up with President Yoweri Museveni on Monday (Oct. 15) and that they had a “fruitful discussions” about “promoting tourism and arts.” West gifted Museveni a pair of white adidas Yeezy sneakers.

Reportedly, West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, have set up shop in a national park while he is recording music in a tent.

Interestingly, the AP reports that some residents aren’t too thrilled about Yeezy’s presence while others have pointed out that Uganda’s President banned motorcycle riders from wearing hoodies to prevent crime. West wore a hoodie during his visit.

