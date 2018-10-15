CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Prince Harry and Nubian Queen Meghan Markle Are Expecting Their First Child

A new #royalbaby is on the way.

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex

Source: Chris Jackson / Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first. Yes, we’re sharing this because the latter is bi-racial and we’re claiming the Nubian Queen who has infiltrated the Royal Family (via love, of course). 

Early this morning (Oct. 15), Kensington revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, respectively, have a bun in the oven that’s due in Spring 19.

Per Buzzfeed, the child will be 7th in line to the throne after Harry’s dad, Prince Charles, his brother, Prince William, William’s three children, and then Harry himself.

Photo: Getty

Prince Harry and Nubian Queen Meghan Markle Are Expecting Their First Child was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close