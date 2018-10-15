CLOSE
Watch: Reebok & Saweetie Drop the latest video for the Alter the Icons Collection

Reebok has unveiled the latest video in their “Alter the Icons” series, this time featuring up and coming rapper, Saweetie. Hailing from Hayward, CA, the video highlights how she’s defied the norm by using education to shape her success and career.

Following her first major EP debut on Warner Music earlier this year, Saweetie, along with Bodega Bamz, Lil Baby, Made in TYO and JayIDK, has partnered with Reebok to launch the Alter the Icons collection – which puts a new and refreshing spin on classic Reebok silhouettes like the Classic Leather and Workout Plus.

Together, the collection takes inspiration from the above emerging artists to showcase how one can find alternative paths to success by tearing up the brand’s design rulebook and encouraging wearers to alter their own path.

Take a look at the visual below:

More photos below:

Watch: Reebok & Saweetie Drop the latest video for the Alter the Icons Collection was originally published on stuffflypeoplelike.com

