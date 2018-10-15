It seems 2018 just got here and already we’re two months away from the last year of the decade. Luckily, with the fall season, artists usually release some of their best music ever.

It’s already been a great year for R&B with some celebrated releases and a few surprise moments. Albums from people like Teyana Taylor and Janelle Monáe have lived up to the hype, while surprise drops like Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s Everything Is Love continues to prove the vastness of the genre.

Hit the next pages to find out which six R&B releases you should keep on your radar before you start picking out your favorites for the year!

So Ready: 6 Anticipated R&B Albums We Need Before 2018 Is Over was originally published on globalgrind.com

