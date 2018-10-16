CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Snoop Dogg Trolls Kanye West With Strong Words!

7 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-COACH SNOOP

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

So we all love Uncle Snoop, right?

Yeah. We do. We love Uncle Snoop.

View this post on Instagram

Kiki is ???

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

Via | HipHopDX

CHICAGO, IL – After appearing to bury the hatchet with Kanye following a long series of public criticisms of his subversive takes on everything — more or less — Uncle Snoop Dogg took to Instagram on October 14 to clown ‘Ye over a (late to the party) interpretation of Drake’s “In My Feelings.”

“I just found out who Kiki was, [she] is your bitch. That’s why you’re so mad,” Snoop taunted, having seemingly just stumbled on the popular fan theory that Drake was referencing Kim Kardashian on the song. Kanye condemned Drake during an Insta-rant last month over the Toronto rapper’s refusal to debunk the rumor.

READ MORE

 

Snoop Dogg Trolls Kanye West With Strong Words! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close