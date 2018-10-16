So we all love Uncle Snoop, right?

Yeah. We do. We love Uncle Snoop.

Via | HipHopDX

CHICAGO, IL – After appearing to bury the hatchet with Kanye following a long series of public criticisms of his subversive takes on everything — more or less — Uncle Snoop Dogg took to Instagram on October 14 to clown ‘Ye over a (late to the party) interpretation of Drake’s “In My Feelings.”

“I just found out who Kiki was, [she] is your bitch. That’s why you’re so mad,” Snoop taunted, having seemingly just stumbled on the popular fan theory that Drake was referencing Kim Kardashian on the song. Kanye condemned Drake during an Insta-rant last month over the Toronto rapper’s refusal to debunk the rumor.

READ MORE

Snoop Dogg Trolls Kanye West With Strong Words! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9: