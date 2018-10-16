CLOSE
Offset Reportedly Drops Over Six Figures On Jewelry For Cardi B’s Birthday

Now there are birthday presents, and there are birthday presents from members of the Migos.

I’d choose the later if I had a choice.

Via | HotNewHipHop

Cardi B had quite the 26th birthday when it comes to receiving presents.

As if gifting your wife with a brand new Lambo truck wasn’t enough, reports are saying Offset also treated Cardi B to some new drip as well. According to TMZ, the Migos rapper dropped over six figures on new diamonds & jewelry for his wife, Cardi B. He reportedly gifted her with a new necklace, charm bracelet, and a set of earrings all with their daughter’s name, Kulture, attached to it. In total, the 3-piece jewelry collection contains 100 carats in diamonds.

Offset Reportedly Drops Over Six Figures On Jewelry For Cardi B’s Birthday was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

