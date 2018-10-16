CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kanye West Gave Kids Free Yeezys In Uganda, Still Sunken

Yeezy loves the kids.

0 reads
Leave a comment
UGANDA-US-PEOPLE-KANYE

Source: STRINGER / Getty

Kanye West is currently in Uganda and attempting to spread goodwill. The Sunken Place MC gave out free adidas Yeezys to the kids while visiting an orphanage in the city of Masulita in the East African nation. 

TMZ reports that Yeezy and Kim Kardashian got permission from Uganda’s Trump supporting President, Yoweri Museveni, to used his helicopter to fly to the charity event for kids. Kim and Ye, rocking day-glo fits, were greeted with cheers, even more so when they presented the free footwear.

Of course, West posted clips of the festivities on Twitter because it didn’t really happen if it isn’t documented on social media. We gotta give him credit for visiting the orphanage, though, respect.

Nevertheless, West has a LONG way to go after that Oval Office debacle, if he even cares.

More on the flip.

Kanye West Gave Kids Free Yeezys In Uganda, Still Sunken was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close