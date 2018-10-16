CLOSE
National
Home > National

Man Jumps Naked Into Shark Tank At Ripley’s Toronto Aquarium [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment
A Night Among The Sharks: Aquarium De Paris Hosts The First Ever Underwater Bedroom On Airbnb

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

We heard of swimming with dolphins, but one man decided to take a swim with some sharks. According to Huffington Post, police are now looking for the man that stripped naked at Ripley’s Toronto Aquarium and jumped in the water with sharks. The man might be charged with exposure if the police find him and could possibly be connected to a violent assault that happened earlier.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Officers heard the call from Ripley’s Aquarium around 10:30 p.m., according to spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante. She said, “We arrived on scene within seven minutes and he was already gone. There were no injuries to the man, animals or patrons.” In the video we can see the bald man swimming as the security guard yells at him to get out.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Talks About Swimming With Sharks & Barracudas [EXCLUSIVE]

At one point we see the man get out, but then he dives in as the crowd begins to cheer. Ripley’s released a statement saying, “After purchasing a ticket, he immediately disrobed and proceeded to climb over the security barrier into the exhibit.” One witness mentioned that the man seemed very relaxed while swimming with the sharks.

RELATED: Howard University’s Star Swimmer Will Represent Cape Verde at the 2020 Olympics [Video]

 

Erinn Acland a visitor at the aquarium said, “I don’t know what would possess someone to do that. It’s totally insane to me. I was scared I was going to witness the death of this guy.” They described the man as 35 to 40 years old and about five feet 10 inches tall with a tattoo on his lower leg. We will have to wait and see if the man is captured by the police.

RELATED: White Woman Calls Police On Black People Swimming [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week

Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS]

33 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS]

Check out photos from Rickey Smiley's visit to Tuskegee University for ROTC Week!

The Latest:

Man Jumps Naked Into Shark Tank At Ripley’s Toronto Aquarium [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close