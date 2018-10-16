CLOSE
Here’s Who We Would Cast In An All Black Live-Action Remake Of ‘The Little Mermaid’

Do it for the culture, Disney.

Back in 1923, Walt and Roy Disney founded The Walt Disney Company and ninety-five years later it’s still going strong. In fact, Disney has been making headlines after announcing plans to reimagine The Little Mermaid as a live-action film. The animated musical fantasy is a favorite for ’90s kids, so of course all our grown behinds have intense opinions about who should star in the remake. Rumor is Zendaya and Lady Gaga are being considered for the roles of Princess Ariel and Ursula, respectively—Zendaya’s cool but Black Twitter had other ideas for Ursula, namely, she should be a BBW. We ain’t mad at that!

Let’s take a look at the original cast. There’s Princess Ariel, an antsy teen who’s tired of life underwater in the kingdom of Atlantica. There’s her dad, King Triton, who lays down the law—with love; Flounder, Ariel’s adventurous but nervous BFF; Sebastian, the crab who serves as the King’s most trusted advisor; Prince Eric, the dreamy human being Ariel is willing to risk it all for; and of course Ursula, the trifling evil sea witch who tries to scam Ariel out of her voice.

We have some ideas on who else could do these characters justice. Get into our list below and let us know if you agree.

Princess Ariel

Premiere Crazy Rich Asians

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Yara Shahidi – Can you imagine having the ever so woke Grown-ish actress swim up to the surface of the sea to reveal those curly locks and million dollar smile? We can.

2018 American Music Awards Arrivals

Source: Brian To/WENN

Chloe or Halle Bailey – We wouldn’t be mad at Disney casting either one of these gorgeous sisters for the role of Ariel. From their luscious locs to their beautiful singing voices, we think they’d be perfect.

King Triton

Will Smith in NYC 2018

Source: Ron Asadorian / Splash News

Will Smith – Who better than the Fresh Prince to play King of the Sea and father to Princess Ariel? Will Smith would not only do the original role justice, he’d add his own comedic twist to the remake and look zaddy-ish while doing so.

Prince Eric

IMG NYFW: The Shows 2018 PARTNERS - September 7

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Luka Sabbat – Luka plays Yara Shahidi’s Prince Charming on Grown-ish and we can’t get enough. We actually really want to see this happen.

2018 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Bryshere Y. Gray – Ladies love Bryshere as Hakeem Lyon on Empire—he could definitely do this role justice.

2018 San Diego Comic Con - Entertainment Weekly's closing night party - Arrivals

Source: Tony Forte/WENN

Shameik Moore – Oh heyyy Shameik…another fine brother that would make the perfect prince for Ariel.

Flounder

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Caleb McLaughlin – This Stranger Things actor is the sweet young guy we need as Ariel’s BFF.

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018 Fashion Fair

Source: Frederic Kern/Future Image/WENN

Jaden Smith – Or, maybe Ariel’s BFF needs a little edge the second time around. Jaden, you free?

Sebastian

Just For Laughs Festival - Arrivals

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

Kevin Hart – Sebastian was a key role in the animated film, playing the King’s most trusted advisor while also doubling as Princess Ariel’s sidekick and babysitter. This has Kevin Hart written all over it.

2016 American Black Film Festival Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Mike Epps – OR, would his arch nemesis Mike Epps be a more hilarious baby sitter?

Ursula

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 21, 2016

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Mo’Nique – Oh man, Mo’Nique would kill this role. Hands down.

Jill Scott

Source: Getty

Jill Scott – We can definitely picture a villainous Jill Scott scamming Ariel out of her voice with no remorse.

Erykah Badu candid 2017

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Eryka Badu – People know better than to play with Erykah Badu in real life, so we’d love to see her play the villain in The Little Mermaid. Plus, look at her.

Kelly Rowland Visits 'Extra'

