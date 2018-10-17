2018 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners Are Here

The BET Awards, one of the most coveted awards shows in all of hip hop, recently went down. Below you can see most of the results from the wild night!

BET aired the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday (October 16). Cardi B, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, JAY-Z and Beyoncé are all up for various honors.

The first award handed out during the ceremony was Album of the Year, which went to Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s collaborative album, Everything Is Love.

Cardi took home four awards, including MVP of the Year, while Childish Gambino earned the Best Hip Hop Video award for “This Is America.”

Drake, who was nominated for 11 awards, walked away with a sole award for Hot Ticket Performer.

Check out the list of winners below.

Best Hip Hop Video

Cardi B – “I Like It” f. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” — WINNER

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar – “Loyalty” f. Rihanna

Migos – “Walk It Talk It” f. Drake

