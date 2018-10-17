Leah’s Lemonade: Cardi B “I Want To Protect My Baby’s Identity Until I’m ready”

Cardi B has had enough of people asking her to share a photo of her baby. TMZ posted a picture that was a close call to catching baby Kulture’s face and that clearly pissed Cardi all the way off. She sounded off saying that when she’s mentally ready she will share her baby’s picture with the world. The rapper also talked about the scare she had last week when her phone number leaked and shhe had random people sending threats to her and baby culture…Whew Child The GHETTO!

One of hip hop’s favorite couples might have called it quits after almost a decade of love. Diddy and Cassie have allegedly slit. If you do some good online creeping you’ll notice that neither party has posted each other on social media. This couple has a long history of being on and off again, so we’ll see what the outcome is. Diddy was spotted with 26 year model Jocelyn Chew at the On The Run Tour over the weekend. We’ll see if Cassie and Diddy find their way back together.

