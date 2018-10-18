CLOSE
YoungBoy NBA ft. Kevin Gates & Quando Rondo “I Am Who They Say I Am,” Maxwell “Shame” & More | Daily Visuals 10.17.18

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and company says to believe what cha heard and Maxwell is heartbroken... again. Today's Daily Visuals.

Maxwell

Source: Unitas Gala Against Sex Trafficking – Red Carpet Arrivals Featuring: Maxwell Where: Manhattan, New York, United States When: 16 Sep 2015 Credit: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

They say that when someone shows you who they are believe them. Well, it seems like YoungBoy Never Broke Again is seconding that sentiment no matter what you may have heard.

Linking up with the ever controversial Kevin Gates and Quando Rondo for the visual to “I Am Who They Say I Am,” YBNBA and company show and prove that they don’t mind what your perception of them is, they’re still going to live regardless to whom or what.

On a lighter note, R&B legend Maxwell lays in bed awake while pining for the love of a woman gone in the wind in his somber clip to “Shame.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from PnB Rock, Freddie Gibbs featuring 03 Greedo, and more.

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN FT. KEVIN GATES & QUANDO RONDO – “I AM WHO THEY SAY I AM”

MAXWELL – “SHAME”

PNB ROCK – “NOWADAYS”

FREDDIE GIBBS FT. 03 GREEDO – “DEATH ROW”

BHAD BABIE FT. YG – “JUICE”

OTIS CLAPP – “FAKE LOVE”

