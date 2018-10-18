CLOSE
Snatch That Wig! Racist Sunken Place Stories About Political Candidates Keep Surfacing

A lawsuit filed by Latino and Black employees has called out Illinois governor candidate JB Pritzker for racial discrimination.

Stories of racism involving political candidates in several races have come out ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. The stories have undoubtedly sparked controversy for white male candidates such as Brian Kemp, Ron DeSantis and JB Pritzker.

RELATED: Ron DeSantis’ Racist History Didn’t Just Begin With His ‘Monkey’ Attack On Andrew Gillum

Pritzker, who is running for Illinois governor, is the subject of a federal racial discrimination lawsuit. Ten Black and Latinx campaign workers for the candidate, who already has some racist blemishes on his record, are seeking $7.5 million and several reform measures, they said in the suit filed on Wednesday (Oct. 17), reported the Chicago Sun-Times  The candidate is running a campaign that is a “cesspool of racial discrimination and harassment,” they said.

Specifically, Pritzker promoted racial discrimination by “herding” Black and Latino workers into “less desirable jobs than white staffers” with no options for promotions, they said. Organizers of color were sent into the field to perform “racist tasks” such as being told to “go round up 40 Black guys” for an event as part of the campaign, according to the suit.

Pritzker, unsurprisingly, denounced the suit as false. The lawsuit brings up racism wounds from the candidate’s past: In February, the Chicago Tribune released recordings of an FBI wiretapped conversation that Pritzker had with incarcerated former Gov. Rod Blagojevich. Pritzker referred to Secretary of State Jesse White as the “least offensive” of possible African-American candidates for Barack Obama’s Senate seat in one taped call from Nov. 14, 2008. The candidate also then hinted that Blagojevich should consider White to replace Obama because “it covers you on the African-American thing.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who is running for state govenor against Stacey Abrams, has been called out for reported controversial behavior as well. Civil rights groups are suing Kemp for allegedly trying to suppress the Black vote, a practice that has disproportionately affected African Americans.

In Florida, Ron DeSantis, the GOP’s gubernatiorial candidate opposing Andrew Gillum, sparked outrage after he told Florida voters not to “monkey up” the election by supporting Gillum. The comment took on a racist undertone by using the word, “monkey,” a derogatory insult historically meant to target Black people.

The stories of racism among political candidates are seemingly neverending.

SEE ALSO:

Woman Who Tried To Block A Black Man From Entering His Own Apartment Building Doubles Down, ‘I Didn’t Do Anything Wrong

Georgia Police Department Sparks More Outrage After Cop Drags Black Boy On Video

The 2018-2019 NBA season has officially begun with the first game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, as well as another between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors, on Tuesday (Oct. 16). Fans are surely excited about the games but may also be looking forward to seeing what players like LeBron James will do with their activism. RELATED: LeBron James On How Trayvon Martin Changed His Life League players have spoken out in recent years about several issues: police brutality, Trump's travel ban, Colin Kaepernick's battle with the NFL and more. If history is any indication, players will likely raise their voices again for the culture this NBA season. Perhaps James will rock sneakers with empowering messages like the kicks he wore with the word "Equality" last December. James, joined by Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwayne Wade, could also send another powerful message at the 2019 ESPY Awards next July as they did at this year's show. "It’s not about being a role model, it’s not about our responsibility to the tradition of activism,” James said at the ESPY awards in July. “I know tonight we’re honoring Muhammad Ali, the GOAT, but to do his legacy any justice, let’s use this moment as call to action for all professional athletes to educate ourselves, explore these issues, speak up, use our influence and renounce all violence…” Here is a look back on some of James and other NBA players' big moments of activism.

Snatch That Wig! Racist Sunken Place Stories About Political Candidates Keep Surfacing was originally published on newsone.com

