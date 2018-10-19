CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kodak Black Tells Kim Kardashian To Ditch Kanye West For Him

8 reads
Leave a comment
Kodak Black

Source: Atlantic Records

Shooters shoot. What y’all want from me?

Via | HipHopDX

Kodak Black recently took a few shots at Kanye West while hollering at his wife Kim Kardashian. On Tuesday (October 16), the Pompano Beach native hit Instagram Live and had a message for the high profile couple.

“Listen Kim, if you tired of that fuck nigga Kanye ’cause he on some stupid shit, man, fuck with me,” Kodak said. “Fuck with a real Haitian boy.”

READ MORE

 

Kodak Black Tells Kim Kardashian To Ditch Kanye West For Him was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close