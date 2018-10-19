Shooters shoot. What y’all want from me?

Via | HipHopDX

Kodak Black recently took a few shots at Kanye West while hollering at his wife Kim Kardashian. On Tuesday (October 16), the Pompano Beach native hit Instagram Live and had a message for the high profile couple.

“Listen Kim, if you tired of that fuck nigga Kanye ’cause he on some stupid shit, man, fuck with me,” Kodak said. “Fuck with a real Haitian boy.”

READ MORE

Kodak Black Tells Kim Kardashian To Ditch Kanye West For Him was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9: