Leah’s Lemonade: Did Nicki Put Out a Diss Track For Cardi?

10.19.18
If your obsessed with Jada Pinkett-Smith’s FaceBook show “Red Table Talk,” you’re in for a treat. The hit show returns to the social media on Monday, October 22nd, and she’s spilling the Lemonade. (as we like to say)She’s is giving us the answers we’ve been searching for as far as her marriage. The actress has her husband Will Smith joining her on the show and their getting really candid. Check out the teaser below:

We can’t wait to see what happens!

In Hip hop news the internet is convinced that Nicki Minaj’s new feature with Future is a diss to Cardi B. Their new song is called “Transformers” and Nicki lyrics partially seem like they’re throwing shots. If you want to listen make sure to listen above.

Want more stories?? Listen to Leah’s Lemonade above for all these stories and more.

