In cased you missed it on Quick Silva’s Vitamin of the Day… Quick talked about looking at the positive things you have in life and counting your blessing. He said “Just because you have a bad day doesn’t mean you have a bad life.” Realize that today may be your last and it’s never too late to have a good day.

Vitamin Of The Day: Today Is a Great Day to Have a Great Day was originally published on 92q.com

