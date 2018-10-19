Rickey Smiley Discusses Transitioning From Standup Comedy to Hosting and Reality TV [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley’s come a long way since he first embarked on his entertainment career 28 years ago.

During a sit-down with Fox 11 News in Los Angeles, the comedian-turned-tv and radio show host and actor revealed what keeps him grounded and shared favorite parts of his journey so far. He was in town on tour with Martin Lawrence, who he said is someone he looks up to, so also discussed the butterflies he gets doing standup comedy. Even after all these years, he said it doesn’t get old and explained how this particular “Lit AF” tour with Marty Mar reminds him of opening up for “The Kings of Comedy.” And while Rickey has grown to be an influence to others, he shared how comedians Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy actually inspired him.

In between roots talk, our multi-faceted funny guy dished on the return of his hit reality show on TV One, Rickey Smiley For Real, which he doesn’t call “for real” for no reason. Rickey takes pride in being able to be transparent and provide teachable moments with conflict-resolution and family/work life balance on his TV show.

Rickey’s a busy guy, but he reiterated making time for things you care about. So, the show (radio, tv and etc.) must go on!

