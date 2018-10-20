CLOSE
Test
Recipe: Rickey Smiley Cooks Up A Chicken Pot…
Rickey Smiley Discusses Transitioning From Standup Comedy to…
Tiffany Haddish Shares Painful Story That Her Stepfather…
Michael B Jordan Shows Off His Body &…
20 items
Asahd Khaled’s 2nd Birthday Party Was Every Kid’s…
Quincy Jones Reveals Ray Charles Got Him Hooked…
Reality Check: Black Soccer Dad Could Have Been…
Kierra Coles’ Mother Addresses Rumors That Boyfriend Is…
African Americans Who Lead HIV Diagnoses May Get…
Cardi B Keeps It Real About Childbirth [EXCLUSIVE]
“The Nanny” Reboot With Cardi B? [VIDEO]
Please Stop Giving Racist White Women Adorable Nicknames
Unarmed Black Man Killed By California Police Was…
Racist History Of Beauty Pageants Highlighted By Mrs.…
Jeff Johnson: “We Must Train Our Kids On…
From Oprah To Chance The Rapper, African-Americans Are…
Man Jumps Naked Into Shark Tank At Ripley’s…
Listen: Remy Ma & Papoose Pen Song For…
Shereè Whitfield Finally Launches ‘She By Sheree’ Clothing…
Aaron Hernandez’s Brother Reveals The Former NFL Player…
George Lopez Gets Into Fight At Hooters [VIDEO]
Black Tony Announces That He’s Pregnant! [EXCLUSIVE]
What’s Next In The Laquan McDonald Shooting Case?…
Here’s Why Black Seniors May Be Singled Out…
Orlando Brown Checks Into Rehab
13 items
Then & Now: Ginuwine Over The Years [PHOTOS]
Erica Mena Arrested For Drug Possession
13 items
Eva Marcille Gets Married! [PHOTOS]
Stacey Dash Reportedly Married Another Trump Worshiper Just…
Did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Call Off…
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Father Has Heartfelt Conversation With Son’s Bully

“It taught me something. I was angry at first, then I said let me try something different,” said Aubrey Fontenot.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Bullying has become an ever-growing issue in schools across the country. According to StopBullying.gov, nearly 1 in 4 students say they have been bullied at school. After learning that his son was being tormented, a Houston father stepped in and took matters into his own hands in a positive way, KHOU11 reported.

Aubrey Fontenot’s son Jordan was being picked on by one of his classmates, the news outlet writes. Instead of getting upset, Fontenot decided that the solution to stopping the issue would be to have a one-on-one conversation with the other child to get to the root of the problem. He took the child for a drive where they discussed what was going on at school. The youngster, whose name is Tamarion, shared that he bullies other kids because he is being bullied himself.  After a phone conversation with Tamarion’s mother, Fontenot learned that his family was homeless. He ended up buying Tamarion new clothes and sneakers.

The heartfelt conversation was captured in a video which has now gone viral.

Tamarion and Jordan later met to discuss their issue and after learning more about each other ended up laying the foundation for a friendship. The two played video games at Fontenot’s tattoo shop. “One kid said one thing, another kid said something. I said we need to settle this stuff like men,” Fontenot told the news outlet. He also added that the encounter wasn’t only a learning experience for the children but for himself as well. “It taught me something. I was angry at first, then I said let me try something different.”

There are many people who are taking a stand against bullying. Principal Akbar Cook created a laundry room at West Side High School in Newark for students being bullied about their unclean clothes.

SEE ALSO:

Newark High School Principal Creates Laundry Room To Combat Bullying

12-Year-Old Student On A Mission To End Racist Bullying After Classmate Called Him The N-Word

ABC's Coverage of The 2016 ESPYS

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

10 photos Launch gallery

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

Continue reading The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players’ Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

The 2018-2019 NBA season has officially begun with the first game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, as well as another between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors, on Tuesday (Oct. 16). Fans are surely excited about the games but may also be looking forward to seeing what players like LeBron James will do with their activism. RELATED: LeBron James On How Trayvon Martin Changed His Life League players have spoken out in recent years about several issues: police brutality, Trump's travel ban, Colin Kaepernick's battle with the NFL and more. If history is any indication, players will likely raise their voices again for the culture this NBA season. Perhaps James will rock sneakers with empowering messages like the kicks he wore with the word "Equality" last December. James, joined by Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwayne Wade, could also send another powerful message at the 2019 ESPY Awards next July as they did at this year's show. "It’s not about being a role model, it’s not about our responsibility to the tradition of activism,” James said at the ESPY awards in July. “I know tonight we’re honoring Muhammad Ali, the GOAT, but to do his legacy any justice, let’s use this moment as call to action for all professional athletes to educate ourselves, explore these issues, speak up, use our influence and renounce all violence…” Here is a look back on some of James and other NBA players' big moments of activism.

Father Has Heartfelt Conversation With Son’s Bully was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close