Conservative Street Artist Targets Maxine Waters On ‘Halloween’ Billboard [VIDEO]

2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Press Room

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Conservative street artist, Sabo is known to put out thought provoking pieces of art that makes people talk. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the billboard on Pico Boulevard was taken over by Sabo. He replaced a photo of Michael Myers for the new “Halloween” movie with a picture of Maxine Waters.

She’s shown holding a knife in her right hand and the phrase “#Uncivil Democrats” has been added to the billboard. The 1978 film is returning to theaters and Blumhouse as well as Universal are advertising the movie all over. The Hollywood Reporter states that Sabo decided to change the advertisement after Waters in June told a crowd to make things uncomfortable for Donald Trump as well as his Cabinet members.

SEE ALSO: Republicans Portray Maxine Waters As An Angry Black Woman Over Senators’ Data Breach

Waters said, “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. You push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” Since that statement several Republicans including Sen. Ted Cruz, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee and more have been confronted. Waters has yet to speak out about this billboard, but we will keep you posted if she does.

SEE ALSO: White Supremacist Group Tried To Protest Outside Of Maxine Waters’ Office But Got Shut All The Way Down

SEE ALSO: Man Who Threatened To Kill Maxine Waters’ Gets Insanely Weak Punishment

