A BAPE x EA Sports Collection Is Here [Photos]

EA Sports are taking their talents to the fashion industry. They have partnered with BAPE for a new capsule.

To celebrate their 25th anniversary A Bathing Ape is collaborating with several different lifestyle companies. As Hype Beast reports the makers of Madden will share co-branding space on a set of colorful wears that stay in line with BAPE’s unique approach to street wear.

The standout of the collection is their signature shark hoodie which receives a color block treatment with red, purple and teal. Staying true to the original design the eyes and teeth remain on the hood with the Ape logo on the back.

BAPE’s iconic t-shirt also makes the cut with the Ape logo and various uses of EA’s “The One” (NBA Live career mode) branding throughout.

The BAPE x EA Sports collection is available now. Prices start at $129.00 for the shirts and a cool $429.00 for the shark hood. Good luck if you are trying to cop as many sizes have already sold out. Any remaining stock can be purchased here.

