A BAPE x EA Sports Collection Is Here [Photos]

Ball out in style.

BAPE X EA SPORTS COLLECTION

Source: BAPE / BAPE

EA Sports are taking their talents to the fashion industry. They have partnered with BAPE for a new capsule.

To celebrate their 25th anniversary A Bathing Ape is collaborating with several different lifestyle companies. As Hype Beast reports the makers of Madden will share co-branding space on a set of colorful wears that stay in line with BAPE’s unique approach to street wear.

The standout of the collection is their signature shark hoodie which receives a color block treatment with red, purple and teal. Staying true to the original design the eyes and teeth remain on the hood with the Ape logo on the back.

BAPE X EA SPORTS COLLECTION

Source: BAPE / BAPE

BAPE’s iconic t-shirt also makes the cut with the Ape logo and various uses of EA’s “The One” (NBA Live career mode) branding throughout.

BAPE X EA SPORTS COLLECTION

Source: BAPE / BAPE

The BAPE x EA Sports collection is available now. Prices start at $129.00 for the shirts and a cool $429.00 for the shark hood. Good luck if you are trying to cop as many sizes have already sold out. Any remaining stock can be purchased here.

Photo: BAPE

