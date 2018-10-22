CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Security Guard Shoots Man Attempting To Break Into Fox 5 DC

0 reads
Leave a comment

Breaking News–Police responding to a shooting in Friendship Heights at WTTG Fox 5 DC. An on duty security guard was said to have shot a suspected intruder. Police responded to the call around 3:15 pm today.

There is no word on what the intruders intentions were or why he was trying to break in. Police have confirmed that the intruder survived and was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

This is a developing incident and we will update as more information has gathered.

Security Guard Shoots Man Attempting To Break Into Fox 5 DC was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close