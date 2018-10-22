“Halloween” Has A Record Breaking Weekend Box Office Outcome

Nobody was Netflixin’ and chillin’ this weekend because the thriller/ horror film “Halloween” was at the top of the box office this weekend. The Horror flick starring Jamie Lee Curtis is the official sequel to the original movie that came out 1978. The movie made a whopping $77.5 million across 3,920 theaters on here in the U.S. Making the movie the second-best debut of all time for an R-Rated horror film. The horror film also had another accolade it was also the second-best showing of all time for the month of October, trailing right behind the record of $80 million, set by Venom earlier in the month. The movie also did well overseas making $14.3 million across 23 markets.

Staying at strong two was “A Star Is Born” starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. This film has been number 2 for three straight weeks and it now stands at $126 million. The average final gross of films that have earned between $120 million and $130 million after 17 days is $180 million.

The Villian movie “Veron” taking the number 3 spot this week. Still staying having the top spot for the best showing in October ever.

An Honorable mention is the politically charged movie “The Hate U Give” taking the number 6 spot. The story’s about a young girl who witnesses her friend die by the hands of police.

