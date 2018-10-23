CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

WWE Star Announces He Has Leukemia

3 reads
Leave a comment
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 - Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Roman Reigns shocked a live WWE audiences on Monday Night RAW when he announced that he not only has leukemia, but has been battling the disease for 11 years.

Due to the cancer’s return, Reigns has been forced to relinquish the WWE Universal Title he won at Summerslam this past August.

RELATED: Roman Reigns Comments on Fan Attack

Reigns was originally diagnosed when he was 22 years old. The disease had been in remission since 2008 but has since returned. Reigns vowed that this wasn’t a retirement speech and plans to return to the ring once his latest battle with cancer is over.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

WWE Star Announces He Has Leukemia was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close