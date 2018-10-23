CLOSE
Lakeith Stanfield Wanted To Let That Thang Swang For ‘Sorry To Bother You’ [Video]

Featurette Clip: “Beautiful Clutter With Director Boots Riley – Full Frontal”

2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Sorry To Bother You was one of the wildest and most talked about movies of 2018 and its star Lakeith Stanfield was all for the full frontal scene the script originally called for — but as you’ll see in this EXCLUSIVE clip, director Boots Riley decided the ween shot wasn’t necessary after all because Stanfield was so gifted in other ways.

Twentieth Century Fox hit it out the park with this one. If you haven’t seen it yet (WHY?) we thought you should know that today (Oct. 23) marks the home release of Sorry To Bother You. The film became available on Digital and Movies Anywhere beginning October 9 and on Blu-ray and DVD, today.

Watch the clip below.

