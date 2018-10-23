CLOSE
Test
Details Of Botham Jean’s Family Lawsuit Against Dallas…
Aww Baby: 50 Cent Goes Savage On Ashanti…
Conservative Street Artist Targets Maxine Waters On ‘Halloween’…
Is Netflix Using Racism To Make Black Viewers…
Is Your Babe Your Best Friend? 5 Tips…
Kappa Alpha Psi Hosted The Clemson University Party…
Recipe: Rickey Smiley Cooks Up A Chicken Pot…
Rickey Smiley Discusses Transitioning From Standup Comedy to…
Tiffany Haddish Shares Painful Story That Her Stepfather…
Michael B Jordan Shows Off His Body &…
20 items
Asahd Khaled’s 2nd Birthday Party Was Every Kid’s…
Quincy Jones Reveals Ray Charles Got Him Hooked…
Reality Check: Black Soccer Dad Could Have Been…
Kierra Coles’ Mother Addresses Rumors That Boyfriend Is…
African Americans Who Lead HIV Diagnoses May Get…
Cardi B Keeps It Real About Childbirth [EXCLUSIVE]
“The Nanny” Reboot With Cardi B? [VIDEO]
Please Stop Giving Racist White Women Adorable Nicknames
Unarmed Black Man Killed By California Police Was…
Racist History Of Beauty Pageants Highlighted By Mrs.…
Jeff Johnson: “We Must Train Our Kids On…
From Oprah To Chance The Rapper, African-Americans Are…
Man Jumps Naked Into Shark Tank At Ripley’s…
Listen: Remy Ma & Papoose Pen Song For…
Shereè Whitfield Finally Launches ‘She By Sheree’ Clothing…
Aaron Hernandez’s Brother Reveals The Former NFL Player…
George Lopez Gets Into Fight At Hooters [VIDEO]
Black Tony Announces That He’s Pregnant! [EXCLUSIVE]
What’s Next In The Laquan McDonald Shooting Case?…
Here’s Why Black Seniors May Be Singled Out…
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Folks Are Pushing Back Against Increasing GOP Early Voting Suppression Efforts

Republicans are fearful of the impending Democratic blue wave that could sweep them out of power.

1 reads
Leave a comment

With early voting underway in several states, voters have been fighting against a growing list of alleged voter suppression efforts by Republicans. In one of the latest examples, Democratic voters on Monday in an Arkansas county were not able to cast ballots for the party’s secretary of state nominee.

See Also: Georgia Isn’t Even Trying To Hide Its Racist Voter Suppression Efforts With This Video

Republicans—fearful of the impending Democratic blue wave—were desperately using every trick in the book to retain control of Congress and state governments. Suppression efforts targeting Black voters have already been seen in Georgia, where Stacey Abrams could make history as the first African-American woman governor. Voting rights advocates joined a lawsuit Tuesday against Georgia election officials for the unusually high rate of absentee mail ballot rejects.

Republican shenanigans at the polls were not limited to targeting Black voters directly but also Democrats in general. In Arkansas, Garland County election officials had to close three early voting sites on Monday because the Democratic nominee for secretary of state Susan Inman was left off of ballots.

Also on Monday, five students at Prairie View A&M University, an HBCU, sued Waller County in Texas for allegedly suppressing Black voting rights the Texas Tribune reported. Election officials there violated the federal Voting Rights Act by not providing any early voting locations on campus or in the city of Prairie View, according to the plaintiffs.

“There is no legitimate, non-discriminatory reason for defendants to deny opportunities for early voting during the first week to plaintiffs and black voters in Prairie View on an equal basis with other non-black voters of Waller County,” the lawsuit states.

Meanwhile, Black voters in North Carolina were expected to speak with the Franklin County Board of Elections on Tuesday about a poll worker who allegedly intimidated them at an early voting site on Thursday.

In Tennessee, Democratic Party leaders found several problems at early voting sites across the state. The list includes poll workers rejecting some registrations if the applicant didn’t check the Miss/Mrs./Mr. box, as well as electronic voting machines that didn’t allow voters to select the candidate they wanted or switched candidate selections.

“What troubles us is it seems to be favoring one party and one type of voter over another. It seems to be suppressing voters that would vote for Democrats, voters of color,” party chair Mary Mancini told the Commercial Appeal.

SEE ALSO:

All The White Women Calling Cops On Black People Now Have A New Hotline

Thailand Tells Black People Don’t Come Here

ABC's Coverage of The 2016 ESPYS

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

10 photos Launch gallery

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

Continue reading The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players’ Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players' Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

The 2018-2019 NBA season has officially begun with the first game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, as well as another between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors, on Tuesday (Oct. 16). Fans are surely excited about the games but may also be looking forward to seeing what players like LeBron James will do with their activism. RELATED: LeBron James On How Trayvon Martin Changed His Life League players have spoken out in recent years about several issues: police brutality, Trump's travel ban, Colin Kaepernick's battle with the NFL and more. If history is any indication, players will likely raise their voices again for the culture this NBA season. Perhaps James will rock sneakers with empowering messages like the kicks he wore with the word "Equality" last December. James, joined by Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwayne Wade, could also send another powerful message at the 2019 ESPY Awards next July as they did at this year's show. "It’s not about being a role model, it’s not about our responsibility to the tradition of activism,” James said at the ESPY awards in July. “I know tonight we’re honoring Muhammad Ali, the GOAT, but to do his legacy any justice, let’s use this moment as call to action for all professional athletes to educate ourselves, explore these issues, speak up, use our influence and renounce all violence…” Here is a look back on some of James and other NBA players' big moments of activism.

Folks Are Pushing Back Against Increasing GOP Early Voting Suppression Efforts was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close