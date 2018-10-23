Gary With Da Tea Announces That He’s Cancer Free [EXCLUSIVE]

National
| 10.23.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Months ago Gary With Da Tea made an announcement that he was battling colon cancer. For the last several months he’s gone through chemotherapy, radiation and has had surgery. Through it all, Gary has remained faithful and has come to work with a smile on his face to continue to do his job.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

GOOD NEWS: Gary went in for a checkup the other day and doctors told him he was cancer free.

SEE ALSO: Gary With Da Tea Shares His Heartbreaking But Uplifting Testimony About Battling Cancer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In the audio clip up top, Gary mentioned at that moment he didn’t know what to say, but he’s been praying and believing that doctors were going to tell him that at his next appointment. Rickey Smiley talked about how they’ve watched Gary go through this tough time and somedays wasn’t able to walk, but his spirits and attitude remained positive.

SEE ALSO: Porsha Williams Opens Up About Why She Kept Being Pregnant A Secret, Gary With Da Tea To Host Event For The Baby [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary thanked his family, friends and all the listeners that prayed for him during this tough time. Even when we don’t have anyone in our corner to support us Jesus continues to be the person that is always by our side. We’re so happy for Gary With Da Tea and will continue to pray for him as well as everyone who is battling cancer.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Gary With Da Tea Announces That He’s Cancer Free [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close