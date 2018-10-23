CLOSE
Roman Reigns Opens Up About Ongoing Battle With Leukemia: “I Will Beat This & I Will Be Back”

Reigns says this is not the end for him...watch his speech below.

WWE's First-Ever Emmy "For Your Consideration" Event

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN

Pro-wrestler Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, more affectionately known as Roman Reigns, is relinquishing his claim to the WWE Universal Championship. Sadly, he has another battle to fight—leukemia.

Reigns announced on Monday that he’d been dealing with cancer for 11 years of his life and now, it’s returned. Kicking off WWE’s Monday Night Raw he said, “When I was 22 years old, I was diagnosed with this. And very quickly I was able to put it in remission. But I’m not going to lie, that was the hardest time in my life. I didn’t have a job, I didn’t have any money, I didn’t have a home and I had a baby on the way.”

He made it clear, however, that he plans on getting back in the ring soon. “I want to make one thing clear—by no means is this a retirement speech,” he said. “I will beat this and I will be back, so you will see me very very soon.”

Following Reign’s emotional announcement, John Cena and Mick Foley tweeted out words of support.

We are keeping Reigns in our prayers.

Photo: WENN

Roman Reigns Opens Up About Ongoing Battle With Leukemia: “I Will Beat This & I Will Be Back” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

